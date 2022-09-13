BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$252.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.43 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.16 EPS.

BOX Trading Up 3.2 %

BOX opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at BOX

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

