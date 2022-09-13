Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.73 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

Zuora Trading Up 5.2 %

ZUO opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Zuora by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 544,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 488,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.