577,840 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,426,000. Mosaic comprises approximately 0.7% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

