Steadfast Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 278,519 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 278,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,963,000. Nutrien accounts for about 0.5% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,019,000 after buying an additional 1,447,925 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after buying an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $381,038,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $381,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.17. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

