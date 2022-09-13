Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 3,174 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

