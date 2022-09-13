Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 89,307 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,307 shares during the period. Change Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHNG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Change Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Change Healthcare Company Profile

CHNG stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

