Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NVR by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $1,876,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in NVR by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,290.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,323.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,375.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $82.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

