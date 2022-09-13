Stansberry Asset Management LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,254. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

