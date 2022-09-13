Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares during the period. Camping World makes up approximately 1.9% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Camping World by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Camping World by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Camping World by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Camping World Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of CWH stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.