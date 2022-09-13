Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 53,836 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

