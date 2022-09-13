Stansberry Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,252 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for 1.6% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.