Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 761.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,843 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.34.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

