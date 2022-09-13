Stansberry Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up about 2.9% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $17,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 72.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

