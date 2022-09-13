Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,781.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.17. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.73 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $568,975 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

