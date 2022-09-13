Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1,326.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 215,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enstar Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter worth about $4,413,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 184.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,049,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Up 2.5 %

ESGR opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.54. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $185.10 and a twelve month high of $286.89.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

