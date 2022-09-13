Sante Capital Fund LP Purchases Shares of 37,014 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Corning comprises approximately 1.5% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $281,919,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

