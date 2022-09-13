Scion Asset Management LLC Makes New $14.36 Million Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,000. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 7.1% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scion Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $198.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.13. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

