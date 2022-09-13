Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of GILD opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.