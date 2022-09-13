Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,969,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,922,000 after acquiring an additional 430,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,251,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,638,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,884,000 after purchasing an additional 225,340 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

