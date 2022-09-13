Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Announces $1.47 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Crown Castle has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Crown Castle has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after buying an additional 340,642 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 938,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,181,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 14.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 503,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,924,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

