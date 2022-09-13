Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on October 13th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

