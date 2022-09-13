Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

AFYA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Afya has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Softbank Group Corp increased its position in Afya by 1,391.8% in the 4th quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after buying an additional 2,270,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Afya by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 709,230 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

