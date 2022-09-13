Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Afya Stock Up 2.0 %
AFYA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Afya has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Afya
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Afya (AFYA)
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.