Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $48.00 at Oppenheimer

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $861,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

