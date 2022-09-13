Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Chindata Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chindata Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chindata Group by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 164,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chindata Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 116,111 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Chindata Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Chindata Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,655,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,385 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

