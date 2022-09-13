Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NM. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NM opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in Navios Maritime by 78.6% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Navios Maritime by 155.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Featured Articles

