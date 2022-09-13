Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NM. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Navios Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of NM opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
Featured Articles
