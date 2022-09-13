TheStreet Downgrades Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

