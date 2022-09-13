Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $848,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,335,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

