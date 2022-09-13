Steadfast Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,489,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,845,000. Avantor accounts for 2.6% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Avantor by 36.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 497,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 285,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 178,905 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,807,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,757,000 after acquiring an additional 164,254 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

