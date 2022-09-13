Steadfast Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,702,318 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,702,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,981,000. Baker Hughes accounts for about 1.1% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

