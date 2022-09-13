Steadfast Capital Management LP Takes $75.75 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,710,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,754,000. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.3% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $37,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.