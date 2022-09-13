Steadfast Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 8,817.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 3.9% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $228,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $79,207,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $357.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.