Steadfast Capital Management LP Takes $67.20 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,014,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,202,000. Guardant Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

