HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 7,079.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,972,293 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 3.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $184,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,042.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HDB opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.