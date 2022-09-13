Studio Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

