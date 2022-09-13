Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on DY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $114.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $120.45.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 255,487 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 63.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 71,881 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $4,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

