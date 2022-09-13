Analyzing Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Global-e Online and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 8 0 3.00 Dynatrace 0 2 14 0 2.88

Global-e Online presently has a consensus target price of $40.89, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $57.94, suggesting a potential upside of 39.57%. Given Dynatrace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Global-e Online.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

68.2% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Global-e Online has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -50.20% -6.60% -5.64% Dynatrace 4.18% 7.81% 4.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global-e Online and Dynatrace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $245.27 million 22.59 -$74.93 million ($1.00) -35.60 Dynatrace $929.45 million 12.83 $52.45 million $0.14 296.50

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Global-e Online on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. Global-E Online Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.