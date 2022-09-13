Analyzing Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) & Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 22.76% 27.06% 3.68% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 1 4 8 0 2.54 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Synchrony Financial and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.28%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Magic Empire Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $15.75 billion 1.05 $4.22 billion $6.85 5.01 Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Magic Empire Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries; and point-of-sale consumer financing for audiology products and dental services. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. Synchrony Financial was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

