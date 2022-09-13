Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

ARKAY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.44. Arkema has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $152.18.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Research analysts expect that Arkema will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

