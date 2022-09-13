Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $151.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Cowen cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.48. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,487,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,881 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16,900.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $931,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 436.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

