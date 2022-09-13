Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Autoliv Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 75,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,999,743.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 75,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Autoliv by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,579,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

