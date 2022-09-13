Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $16.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.59.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

