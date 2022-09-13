Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $38.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.11.
ELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Insider Activity at Callaway Golf
In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Callaway Golf Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:ELY opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Callaway Golf Company Profile
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.