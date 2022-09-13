Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $38.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.11.

ELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Callaway Golf

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Callaway Golf Trading Down 2.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $571,349,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,613,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,341,000 after buying an additional 1,370,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,808,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after buying an additional 192,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after buying an additional 219,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 40.9% during the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,836,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,442,000 after buying an additional 823,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELY opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

