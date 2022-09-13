Guardian Capital LP Purchases 557 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DOCN stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.05 and a beta of 1.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

