Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Shares of MTCH opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

