Guardian Capital LP Makes New $972,000 Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

