Guardian Capital LP Trims Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $215.59 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day moving average of $209.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.