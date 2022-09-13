Guardian Capital LP Invests $858,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $173.70 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.70.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

