2,570 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

