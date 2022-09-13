Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHG opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.