Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $310.74 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.24.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

