Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Takes $265,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $293.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.